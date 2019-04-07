Southern California family hopes public can help them locate missing 82-year-old man

A family in Southern California is hoping the public can lead them to their missing loved one — an 82-year-old they said has early onset dementia, CBS Los Angeles reports. Francisco Candelario was last seen in Torrance on Tuesday, some 21 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

His family is especially concerned because they said his health is at risk, CBS L.A. adds.

When last seen, Candelario was wearing a maroon and black Nike jacket. He was in a silver Honda Odyssey mini-van with a license plate that says SKYLEE1.

In addition to having dementia, his family says Candelario has memory loss and is easily confused.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen Candelario or know of his whereabouts to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.