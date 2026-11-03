Democrat Xavier Becerra wins California governor's race, CBS News projects

Democrat Xavier Becerra will become California's next governor, CBS News projects, defeating Republican challenger Steve Hilton in a race that centered on the state's high cost of living, housing affordability, energy policy and relations with the federal government.

Becerra, a former California attorney general who served as Health and Human Services secretary under the Biden administration, will succeed termed-out Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and become the first Latino governor to serve in the role since Romualdo Pacheco more than 150 years ago.

California's gubernatorial race began with a crowded field of candidates and no apparent front-runner, with Becerra and Hilton ultimately emerging from the June primary as the top-two vote-getters. Becerra received about 28% of the vote in the primary election, while Hilton gained about 25%. Tom Steyer, a progressive billionaire candidate, finished with about 23%.

Roughly 61% of likely voters gave their support to Becerra, while 34% backed Hilton in an October poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

Becerra, who spent 24 years in Congress representing Los Angeles and served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was one of several high-profile Democrats in the race. But he didn't emerge as a top candidate until former Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell exited the race in April following multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Hilton had received an endorsement from President Trump, while Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris are among the key figures who backed Becerra in the race.

Both candidates campaigned on how they would address the high cost of living in California, though each has offered sharply different visions for addressing those challenges, including how to bring down housing costs and gas prices.

Hilton argued that California's climate policies and regulations are a major reason for the state's high gas prices. He has proposed eliminating state income taxes on the first $150,000 of income, repealing the state gas tax, capping fees on new housing developments and incorporating 10 new cities to encourage more homebuilding.

Becerra pledged to lower everyday costs while preserving California's clean energy transition. He's argued against Hilton's tax policies, saying they'd hurt average, everyday families. He's said he'd address the affordability crisis by protecting prospective homeowners from being outbid by investors and enforcing laws that require local governments to build new homes.

During their only one-on-one debate in September, Becerra criticized Hilton's tax proposals, arguing they would "make it harder for working families," while Hilton countered that reducing taxes would put more money in Californians' pockets.

Becerra has proposed cutting red tape to raise California's housing supply, increasing access to down payment assistance programs.

Immigration has also been a key point of contrast between the two candidates.

Hilton said he would work to ensure a secure border while trying to "lower the temperature" around immigration. The Republican candidate has previously stated that, as governor, he would support the state's full cooperation with immigration enforcement and that he disagrees with California's so-called "sanctuary state" law, SB 54, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017.

Becerra had stated he would uphold that law, which he noted he defended against the federal government during his time as California attorney general.

The candidates have also expressed support for California's film industry and keeping production in Los Angeles, though Hilton has blamed Democrats, including Becerra, for the exodus of Hollywood productions.

Hilton has similarly blamed Democrats for California's homelessness crisis. He recently unveiled plans to eliminate the state's encampments by the end of 2027 and establish a statewide network of Homeless Recovery Centers.

Becerra has said the state's progress on homelessness hasn't been "good enough," and vowed to approach the issue with a focus on prevention, with an emphasis on mental health services.