Watch Live: California Health and Human Services secretary gives COVID-19 update

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency, is giving an update Tuesday on COVID-19 as officials nationwide urge caution during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Much of the state imposed a curfew over the weekend in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The order, which went into effect on Saturday, stops gatherings and non-essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in areas under the state's purple tier label, where virus transmission is considered widespread.

What: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gives COVID-19 update

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly gives COVID-19 update Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Time: 12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Location: Via video conference

Via video conference Online stream: Live on CBSN Bay Area in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"The virus is spreading at a pace we haven't seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said last week. "It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We've done it before and we must do it again."

Contributing: Zoe Christen Jones

