Watch Live: California's health secretary gives COVID-19 update as millions live under stay-at-home order

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday as millions in the state are living under virtual lockdown. Hospitals are filling up fast and cases are continuing to skyrocket.

A stay-at-home order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley went into effect after the available ICU bed capacity in those regions dropped below 15%. The order bars nearly all public gatherings and limits capacity in the retail and grocery stores that are allowed to remain open, CBS Los Angeles reports.

How to watch California's health secretary give a COVID-19 update

What: COVID-19 update from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly

COVID-19 update from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Time: 12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET)

12 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Online stream: Live on CBSN Bay Area in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"We are at a pivotal moment in our fight against COVID," Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday. "Wear a mask. Be careful."

He said Northern California has an ICU bed capacity of 28.2% while the Bay Area has 25.7%. Greater Sacramento stood at 20.3% with the San Joaquin Valley at 6.3% and Southern California at 10.9%.

