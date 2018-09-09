Calendar: Week of September 10

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is the 25th anniversary of the premiere of "The X-Files," the long-running science fiction TV series.
Tuesday is the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Wednesday's the day the Global Climate Action Summit opens in San Francisco, aimed at underscoring the urgency of climate change.
On Thursday, "Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack will be graced with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Friday sees the kick-off of Lebowski-Fest Chicago, a celebration of the classic 1998 Coen Brothers film, "The Big Lebowski."
And on Saturday, Prince Harry turns 34!
