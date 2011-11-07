All about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

January 2020 proved a pivotal month for Britain's royal family. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from royal life. The announcement reportedly surprised Buckingham Palace, though Queen Elizabeth II has since announced a plan that would honor the couple's wishes.
Britain has always held a special place in its collective heart for Harry, especially since he lost his mother, Diana, to a fatal car crash in 1997.
Here's a look at Harry's key moments, in pictures.
In his first public appearance since the royal deal was announced, Harry hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 drawings at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London.