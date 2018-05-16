Trump says "We’ll see what happens" on North Korea

After North Korea suddenly canceled a meeting with South Korea and threatened to pull out of a summit with President Trump next month, reporters asked Mr. Trump if the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would still happen.

"We'll have to see, we'll have to see," Mr. Trump said Wednesday during a White House meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Mr. Trump was asked several questions about North Korea, to which he repeatedly said, "We'll have to see."

"We haven't seen anything, we haven't heard anything, we will see what happens. Whatever it is— it is," Mr. Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the president's meeting with Mirziyoyev that the two presidents will renew their countries' "bilateral strategic partnership, in order to pursue shared interests and address emerging challenges."

They're also discussing trade, investment, and regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

"We'll see what happens. We'll see. Time will tell," Mr. Trump said before reporters were ushered out of the meeting.