Calendar: Week of July 23

Monday sees the start of the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, showcasing the latest advances in research and protection.



On Tuesday, Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, of "The Handmaid's Tale," celebrates her 36th birthday.



Wednesday is Day One for an auction in New York of African-American historic and cultural treasures, including the former Detroit home of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.





Thursday is National Intern Day, celebrating the work of interns all across the country (including the hard work of our "Sunday Morning" interns!).





Friday kicks off the Panorama Music and Arts Festival on New York City's Randall's Island.





And Saturday is the National Day of the Cowboy, dedicated to the preservation of America's cowboy heritage.