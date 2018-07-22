Calendar: Week of July 23

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday sees the start of the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, showcasing the latest advances in research and protection.
- 22nd International AIDS Conference, Amsterdam (July 23-27)
- Live Stream of Conference
- Follow @AIDS_conference on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
On Tuesday, Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, of "The Handmaid's Tale," celebrates her 36th birthday.
- Elisabeth Moss on the "striking" relevance of "The Handmaid's Tale" ("CBS This Morning," 05/04/17)
- Elisabeth Moss opens up on "Mad Men" finale ("CBS This Morning, 05/27/15)
- Elisabeth Moss says she would "totally do" a "Mad Men" spinoff (CBS News, 05/06/15)
Wednesday is Day One for an auction in New York of African-American historic and cultural treasures, including the former Detroit home of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
- Guernsey's: African American Historic & Cultural Treasures (Viewing July 24; Auction July 25 & 26)
- Why Rosa Parks' old house may return to U.S. soil (CBS News, 08/25/17)
Thursday is National Intern Day, celebrating the work of interns all across the country (including the hard work of our "Sunday Morning" interns!).
- nationalinternday.com | FAQs
- CBS News Internship Program
- Follow @CBSNewsInterns on Twitter
- It's now easier for businesses not to pay interns, so one company started a shaming campaign (CBS Moneywatch, 05/08/18)
- Internships: A foot in the door? ("Sunday Morning," 08/14/11)
- Why internships aren't just for college students (CBS Moneywatch, 04/04/11)
- 6 tips to avoid hiring an intern from Hell (CBS Moneywatch, 03/09/11)
- Stop! Don't hire that intern (CBS Moneywatch, 04/24/12)
Friday kicks off the Panorama Music and Arts Festival on New York City's Randall's Island.
- Panorama Music and Arts Festival, July 27-29, at Randall's Island Park, NYC
- Artist Lineup
- Follow @PanoramaNYC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
And Saturday is the National Day of the Cowboy, dedicated to the preservation of America's cowboy heritage.
- nationaldayofthecowboy.com | Events Listings
- Cowboy cook Kent Rollins at home on the range ("Sunday Morning," 04/26/15)
- Review: "The Rider," a somber and haunting new western (CBS News, 10/13/17)
- Custom cowboy boots: A dying art ("Sunday Morning," 02/05/17)
- Inside the South Dakota roundup of the country's largest bison herd ("CBS Evening News," 11/17/16)
- Oregon cowboy lassoes attempted bike thief ("CBS Evening News," 09/30/16)