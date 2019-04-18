Earth Matters: "CBS This Morning" to report on every continent for Earth Day

On Monday, April 22, 2019, "CBS This Morning" will bring viewers stories from every corner of the globe as part of CBS News' division-wide coverage for Earth Day. The broadcast will feature eye-opening reports on our changing planet, the fight to save it and its impact on humanity.

Vladimir Duthiers will report live from the Amazon, where he'll explore the impact deforestation is having on the people, plants and animals in South America. Mark Phillips takes a look at what big cities are doing to stop CO2 emissions. Michelle Miller visits communities and people living along the Rio Grande to see how they are adjusting to a river that appears to be drying up. Elizabeth Palmer will report from Delhi, India, considered to be one of the most polluted cities in the world, where she'll speak with health officials about how poor air quality is taking a toll on the city of 20 million. Debora Patta goes inside South Africa's plans to boost its efforts to create renewable energy.

"Our focus is on original reporting that impacts all of us," said Diana Miller, executive producer of "CBS This Morning." "This Earth Day we are uniquely positioned to bring people to the frontlines of the fight to save our planet with the first-rate storytelling of CBS News. Our goal is to deliver stories that inform, engage and connect our viewers."

The modern environmental movement has long been an important issue for CBS News, which started covering it in-depth in 1970, the year Earth Day began. The launch was marked in a CBS News special anchored by Walter Cronkite, called "Earth Day: A Question of Survival."

The coverage will expand to all CBS News platforms, including the "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor," CBSN, the network's 24/7 digital streaming news service, CBSNews.com and CBS News Radio.