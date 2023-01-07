Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Shultz arrested on weapons charges in New York City

The singer for the rock band Cage The Elephant was arrested at a New York City hotel Thursday on weapons charges, police said.

Matthew Shultz, 39, faces two charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD reported Friday.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 10 a.m. Thursday for a person in possession of a weapon inside the Bowery Hotel. Officers discovered two loaded firearms while executing a search warrant, police said. It's unclear exactly what precipitated the 911 call.

Cage The Elephant, formed in 2006, released its fifth studio album, "Social Cues," in 2019, for which it won best rock album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band also won the same award in 2017 for its album, "Tell Me I'm Pretty."

CBS News has reached out to both the band and the hotel for comment, but has not as yet heard back.