Teen charged in shooting that left 3 dead at home outside Chicago

A 17-year-old was charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in a suburban Chicago home, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as Byrion Montgomery, also charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Will County State's Attorney's Office said.

He was arrested following the shootings Sunday night in Bolingbrook in what police said was a suspected home invasion.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified them as 40-year-old Cartez L. Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, and a 9-year-old girl whose name has not been released. A 34-year-old woman who was shot was taken to the hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

A 14-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not harmed, police said.

Prosecutors allege Montgomery was dating Shelton-Tillman. They also said the suspect allegedly stabbed Daniels, CBS Chicago reported.

Bolingbrook police spokesman Anthony Columbus said Monday that "all indications are he was the sole offender."

Byrion Montgomery, 17, was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of three people in Bolingbrook on March 5, 2023. Provided to CBS

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, and the suspect was arrested about two hours later near his home. It wasn't clear whether Montgomery had an attorney who could to comment on the allegations against him. The teen was being held on $20 million bond.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles west of Chicago, police said.

Neighbor Melinda Taylor told the Chicago Tribune she heard a loud thud Sunday night prior to first responders arriving at the home across the street.

Taylor said her son plays with a teen who lives in the home where the shooting occurred and that the family there never stuck out.

"They just came and go and went to work, like everybody else," she said.

A neighbor who lives next door to the home where the shooting occurred told CBS Chicago that she did not hear the gunfire on Sunday night. She said the people living there were strangers to her, according to the news station. Others told the station they were shocked to hear about a crime of this nature happening on their block.

"Just seeing the number of ambulances on the street, I knew it was something really bad," one woman said, according to CBS Chicago. Lashuna Fisher, a Bolingbrook resident, called the shooting "very devastating" in comments to the station.

"I'm a long resident of Bolingbrook, so that's all I know is Bolingbrook," Fisher told CBS Chicago. "When something like this hit in Bolingbrook, it's just like hitting home. So it's just like family, but not family."