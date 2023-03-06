2 adults and 1 child fatally shot in Bolingbrook home invasion

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people, including one juvenile, are dead following a shooting and possible home invasion in southwest suburban Bolingbrook Sunday evening. Another woman injured in the shooting has been hospitalized.

According to Bolingbrook Police, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Lee Lane for the report of a possible home invasion. When theya rrived they found the three people shot.

No one is in custody in the shooting.

The crime scene was still active Sunday evening dur to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bolingbbrook Police Deparmeng Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. Tips can also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobil P3 Tips app.