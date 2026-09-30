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The timing of a gold purchase can have a meaningful impact when a sizable portion of retirement savings is involved. Ugurhan/Getty Images

Gold has been a difficult asset for retirement investors to ignore over the last year. The precious metal climbed rapidly as economic and geopolitical uncertainty drove demand higher, but those gains didn't last. After climbing to a record of nearly $5,600 per ounce in January, the precious metal is now trading at about $4,300 per ounce as of late September, or roughly 23% below its January peak — and it's also down by over $100 per ounce compared to just a few weeks ago.

That pullback could make gold look more appealing to investors who have been waiting for prices to come down before buying in. And for those with money in a 401(k), rolling over some of those funds into a gold IRA may seem like one way to take advantage of the lower price while adding an asset that can behave differently from the stocks and bonds typically held in retirement accounts. But a lower price doesn't necessarily mean it's the right time to make that move.

After all, gold prices can shift quickly, and the timing of a purchase can have a meaningful impact when a sizable portion of retirement savings is involved. There are also bigger questions to consider, from how much gold belongs in a retirement portfolio to whether today's economic conditions could push prices higher or lower from here. So, before initiating a 401(k) rollover, it can help to understand what the recent price changes could mean for the decision.

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Is now a good time to buy gold for retirement? How gold prices can affect a 401(k) rollover decision

Whether the current gold price makes sense for a retirement portfolio depends on more than where the metal trades today. Before initiating a rollover, it can help to consider how the price environment fits into a broader retirement strategy.

Today's lower price could offer a different entry point

Gold's decline from its January high means investors rolling over 401(k) funds today would be buying at a substantially lower price than those who purchased near the peak. But a lower price doesn't necessarily mean gold is cheap — or that it can't fall further.

That's particularly relevant given today's elevated interest rate environment. Gold doesn't pay interest, so higher yields on assets such as bonds can make the metal relatively less attractive. Expectations that rates could remain elevated or rise further have already weighed on gold in recent weeks.

So, for retirement investors, the recent pullback may be worth considering as part of the decision. That said, trying to identify the exact bottom for gold's price could be difficult.

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Buying after a large decline doesn't eliminate volatility

The roughly 23% drop from gold's January record also illustrates why price matters when retirement savings are involved. If a large portion of a 401(k) is rolled over and invested in gold all at once, another significant decline could have an outsized effect on the portfolio.

That risk can be even more consequential for investors nearing retirement, who may have less time to wait for gold prices to recover. But moving only a portion of retirement funds into the metal, rather than concentrating the portfolio heavily in gold, can help preserve exposure to other assets with different risk and return characteristics.

The goal matters, too. If gold is being added primarily as a long-term diversification tool, short-term price movements may carry less weight than they would for an investor hoping to profit from a quick rebound.

Waiting for a lower price carries its own tradeoffs

Holding off on a rollover because gold could become cheaper isn't a risk-free decision, either. Gold prices can rise quickly when economic or geopolitical conditions change, meaning investors waiting for a significantly lower entry point could instead end up buying at a higher price.

That makes the decision less about predicting gold's next move and more about whether exposure to the metal fits the investor's retirement timeline, existing asset mix and tolerance for volatility. Investors concerned about putting a large amount into gold at one price could also consider spreading purchases over time rather than making the entire allocation at once.

The rollover rules matter as much as the gold price

Price isn't the only factor to evaluate before moving 401(k) money into gold. Investors generally need an eligible distribution from their workplace plan before completing a rollover, and physical gold held in an individual retirement account (IRA) must meet specific IRS requirements. Certain qualifying coins and bullion are permitted, but eligible bullion generally must be held by an approved trustee rather than personally by the account owner.

How the rollover is handled also matters, according to Goldco's blog. A direct rollover can generally move eligible 401(k) funds into an IRA without current taxes being withheld. If the distribution is instead paid directly to the account holder, the IRS generally requires 20% withholding, and the investor typically has 60 days to complete the rollover.

Investors should also compare the fees involved with a gold IRA, including potential custodial and storage costs, with the expenses associated with keeping funds in a traditional retirement account.

The bottom line

Gold's sharp retreat from its January peak may make today's price look more attractive to some retirement investors, but price alone isn't enough to determine whether now is the right time to move 401(k) funds into the metal. Interest rates, inflation and geopolitical developments could all push gold in either direction from here. Rather than basing a rollover on where gold trades on a particular day, it generally makes more sense to consider how the investment fits within a diversified retirement portfolio, how much volatility is manageable and whether the costs and rules of a gold IRA align with the investor's long-term retirement plans.