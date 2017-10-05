Busy Philipps: I've always had crazy things happen to me

Actress Busy Philipps says "weird things" happen to her all the time, which her social media followers know all too well. For example, the "Vice Principals" star was mistaken for Sarah Huckabee Sanders in September, and in April, she said on Instagram that she was convinced someone almost murdered her in an Uber.

"My agent has been my agent for 15 years, or even longer, and she has said for years, 'Only you, Bus, only you," Philipps tells CBS News. "Sometimes I'll call her on a Monday morning and she says, 'What have you got for me? What happened this weekend?' I have crazy stuff that happens to me; I always, always have."

She has a theory. "Sometimes I tell people I think I have a different magnetic force around me and I break electronics. … I'm just kidding," she said. "I genuinely don't know. These crazy things have been happening long before Instagram Stories and before I was a fun dinner party guest, but now people have seen it already on my Stories."

Philipps' crazy life is exactly why she thought it was a good idea to team up with LG for their Real #MomLife moments campaign to promote the Sidekick, a smaller washer designed for small loads.

"Life can be messy, but life is good," she said. "It goes along with my philosophy about my life and parenting style. I love this Sidekick. It's sort of a game changer for anyone that lives with one other person, let alone, as I do, with three other people." Philipps said the extra washer helps keep her life more organized.

Crazy things still keep happening, though, and Philipps said she is writing a book to document the madness. The actress said she's hoping the book, under Simon & Schuster's Touchstone imprint, will be out next fall. Simon & Schuster is a division of CBS.

"It's a collection of essays," she explained. "Autobiographical essays from my life. I'm pretty pleased with how things are turning out so far. I've always been a writer. I come from a long line on my mom's side of the family and it's always been something I envisioned that I would do and never took the steps to making it happen because I was busy with my other career."

Philipps, who rose to fame in "Freaks and Geeks" and "Dawson's Creek," promised the book will be filled with "weird stories" and have a humorous bent to it. The actress has become known for her prolific posts on Instagram Stories.

"I think Instagram Stories came along at a time in my life and career where I was like, 'I don't know, what is it I'm doing?'" she said. '"I'm 37 but I should know more than I know.' And so I started using Instagram Stories. It's almost like speaking into a void, and people were there and listening and wanted to join the conversation, and that was empowering and awesome and great."

Philipps has also been able to use the platform to inform her fans about issues that are important to her, like her experience with a medical condition, ovarian torsion.

"I didn't know your ovary could flip and it was super painful so I wanted to share the story so someone else would know the signs," she said. "I think I have a social responsibility to shine a light on things that need shining. Whether it's hurricane relief or an earthquake or ovary torsion, I do think people in the entertainment spotlight more than ever have to stand up for the things that need help."