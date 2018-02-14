School in Idaho placed on lockdown over rampaging bull

BURLEY, Idaho -- A high school in southeast Idaho was briefly placed on lockdown after a bull escaped an auction yard and stormed past the campus. "It was a little like the Old West around town today," said Sheriff Jay Heward, The Times-News reports.

The Black Angus bull rampaged across the town of Burley on Tuesday, trampling over signs and charging at people before reaching Burley High School, the paper reports.

Heward said the officers were not able to capture the bull, so the animal was killed in order to keep the public safe. He said no gunshots were fired on school grounds.

"We couldn't corral it or stop it," Heward said. "So in light of public safety we ended up putting it down."

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office notified school officials, who placed the campus on lockdown for about 15 minutes as officers followed the animal.

Principal Levi Power said students had been dismissed for lunch, but staff was able to secure the school.