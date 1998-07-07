Bureau Ready to Skate For Flyers

After scoring a career-high 13 goals with the Montreal Canadiens last season, unrestricted free-agent center Marc Bureau signed a three-year contract Monday with the Philadelphia Flyers . Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bureau

is expected to step in for checking center Joel Otto , an unrestricted free agent whom the Flyers are not expected to re-sign.

"Marc is a defensive centerman," Flyers general manager Bobby Clarke said. "He can replace Otto in our lineup. Marc is aggressive. He is very good on face-offs, during penalty-killing situations and is quite capable of scoring goals."

In 74 games with the Canadiens last season, Bureau added six assists and had a team-low 12 penalty minutes. He also added a goal, two assists and six penalty minutes in 10 postseason contests as Montreal eliminated Pittsburgh in the first round before being swept by the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 6-1, 202-pound Bureau joins his fifth NHL team after playing 10 seasons with Calgary, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and Montreal. In 433 career games, the 32-year-old has 48 goals, 72 assists and 305 penalty minutes.

