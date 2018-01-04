Bruno Mars and Cardi B pay tribute to "In Living Color" with new "Finesse" music video

Bruno Mars is kicking off 2018 by throwing it back to the 1990s. He and "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B teamed up for a remix of Mars' single, "Finesse," with an "In Living Color"-themed music video to match.

Mars made it clear that the video was an homage to the popular TV show, saying, "This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time." He also gave a shoutout to "In Living Color" creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and Fox Studios for their help on recreating the show.

The video shows Mars and Cardi B painting the set, recreating the opening credits of the show. The two also wear '90s-style clothes, with Cardi B wearing a backwards neon cap, high-waisted jean shorts and big hoop earrings, and Mars wearing layered t-shirts and chains. The video also features several backup dancers, including women who resemble the iconic "fly girls" from the show.

New York native Cardi B added her own flair to the song, rapping, "It's my Big Bronx Boogie got all them girls shook."

The original "Finesse" was part of Mars' 2016 album "24K Magic."

Watch the "Finesse" remix below.