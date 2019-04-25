Bruce Springsteen announces new solo album "Western Stars"

Bruce Springsteen just announced the release date of his new solo album, "Western Stars." The album will be released via Columbia Records on June 14.

"The Boss" shared the details on his Twitter page Thursday morning. Springsteen, who hasn't released an album in five years, told fans Western Stars marks a return to his roots.

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record," he wrote.

In the announcement, Springsteen appears in front of a Chevrolet El Camino, following a common theme in previous album covers where other GMC cars are featured.

The first track, "HelloSunshine," will debut Friday. Fans can also pre-order the album then.

His fans on Twitter were overjoyed to receive the news. One user wrote, "Can't wait to hear the new music!!" Another tweeted, "The greatest ever. Just can't wait to hear new music from @springsteen."

Some are already planning to pre-order the album without listening to any part of it. "Your work is one that can be bought without hearing a single note beforehand, yet enjoyed immensely," Twitter user Chris Moertl said.

Springsteen just finished a run on Broadway in December. The show, which was in high demand, featured Springsteen not just performing music, but also reading excerpts from his autobiography, "Born to Run."