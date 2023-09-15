1-year-old boy dead, 3 other children in critical condition after incident in the Bronx

1-year-old dead, 3 children hospitalized after incident in the Bronx 1-year-old dead, 3 children hospitalized after incident in the Bronx 01:34

NEW YORK -- A 1-year-old boy has died and three other children were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after an incident in the Bronx Friday.

Among the hospitalized are an 8-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy; There's no word yet on the third child.

Police and FDNY units responded to 2707 Morris Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights section just before 3 p.m. for reports of children in cardiac arrest.

The location is a large apartment building, and sources tell us the children were in the care of one adult, possibly a day care or babysitter.

Sources tell us this does not appear to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators are now trying to determine what happened.

CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas looked up the building where this happened and found the state just inspected a day care there last week. It passed, and the Office of Children and Family Services found no violations there.

Those inspections include several safety checks. For example, the state noted there were no poisonous or toxic items accessible to children, and a caregiver certified in CPR and first aid was present at all times with the children.

It's classified by the state as a "group family day care," meaning it's a day care being operated out of a home.

Its total capacity is for eight children, ages 7 weeks-12 years old.

CBS New York has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as we learn it.