WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia, tells court she brought marijuana into country accidentally

Brittney Griner set to appear in Russian court after Biden, Harris call

Brittney Griner to appear in Russian court

Brittney Griner to appear in Russian court

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in Russia on Thursday to drug possession and smuggling charges, telling a Moscow court she brought marijuana into the country by accident.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian officials claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian judge ordered Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center who played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, to remain in custody.

"I would like to plead guilty on the charges against me, but I had no intention on breaking any Russian law," she said in court. "I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bags."

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia July 7, 2022. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / REUTERS

If convicted on drug smuggling charges, Griner could face 10 years in a Russian prison.

In a handwritten letter from Griner that was delivered to the White House on Monday, the WNBA player wrote how terrified she is that she may be imprisoned in Russia "forever."

This is a developing story and will be updated.