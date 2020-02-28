Fox News' Britt McHenry reveals she has a brain tumor

Britt McHenry, a commentator on Fox News and former ESPN reporter, revealed in a tweet on Thursday that she has a brain tumor. McHenry, 33, said surgery is imminent.

McHenry said she was trying to keep the news private after undergoing an MRI on her back and neck a few days ago, but ultimately chose to share her diagnosis on Twitter.

"I was trying to keep this relatively private," she wrote. "But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I'm with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain, whose father -- former U.S. Senator John McCain -- died after a bout with brain cancer, extended her good wishes to McHenry. "Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there's anything we can do," she tweeted.

McHenry currently works for Fox News' 24/7 streaming service, Fox Nation. In December, she sued her employer and her former co-host, alleging that he sent her sexually explicit text messages. McHenry claimed that Fox News retaliated after she complained of sexual harassment by shunning her and excluding her from company events and shows. It seeks unspecified damages.

Previously, she worked for ESPN as a correspondent for several shows, including Sportscenter, Outside the Lines and NFL Live. She was let go from ESPN in 2017.