Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab after California DUI arrest in March

Pop star Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into rehab following her DUI arrest in Southern California in March, a representative for the singer told CBS LA.

The news comes more than a month after Spears was taken into custody on March 4 by California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura County. At the time, officers said that they received reports of a speeding car on the 101 Freeway, and when they located the car, they said that Spears appeared to be impaired. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after undergoing field sobriety tests.

Authorities still have not provided the results of the chemical test taken after the arrest.

Spears, 44, was released from custody early on March 5.

A representative for the singer shared a statement at the time of her arrest, which said that the incident was "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the representative's statement said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

CBS has reached out to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office to see if Spears' decision will affect her upcoming court date, which was scheduled for May 4.

Spears last performed publicly in 2018 with her "Piece of Me" tour, which took place a decade into her 13-year court-appointed conservatorship.

In 2021, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship following a legal battle. Since then, Spears has been active on social media, often posting videos of herself dancing. She published a memoir titled "The Woman in Me" in 2023.