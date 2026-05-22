Britney Spears argued with police, denied being intoxicated during March DUI arrest, footage shows

Pop star Britney Spears was driving erratically and speeding when she was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence in California in March, according to police records.

An investigation report obtained and reviewed by CBS News said that Spears was drifting between lanes on U.S. 101 when she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol. It took her 15 seconds to respond to commands to pull over, police said. When she rolled down the window to speak to police, the reporting officer noted "the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from" the vehicle.

Spears argued with police for about 10 minutes before getting out of the car, according to the investigation report. Dashboard camera footage showed Spears telling police she "did not like" the order to exit the vehicle. At one point, she said she did not want to get out of her car because of traffic on the highway. When the officers offered to drive her around a corner, she again refused and asked if they could come to her home.

"I'll make you food or lasagna, whatever you want. I have a pool," Spears can be heard saying. She later says that she is "totally fine" and able to drive.

Britney Spears and police officers during a DUI arrest on March 4, 2026. California Highway Patrol

When she exited the car, she appeared visibly unsteady and exhibited "rapid and slurred" speech, according to the reporting officer. The officer also noted that Spears exhibited "dramatic mood swings" during their interaction and that she occasionally spoke with a British accent.

Spears told officers she had a mimosa about six hours earlier, and said that she did not feel at all intoxicated.

"I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel," Spears told the officer, according to the report. She also said she had taken Lamictal, a medication used to treat bipolar disorder.

When police searched her vehicle, they found a bottle of Adderall that was not prescribed to Spears and a wine glass in the front cupholder. Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving while drinking and using drugs.

Two Breathalyzer exams taken about an hour after Spears was pulled over showed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.06% and 0.05%, according to the report. Blood was also drawn to test for drugs. The results of the drug test were not included in the report.

Spears was released the morning after her arrest, according to inmate records reviewed by CBS News. In a statement to CBS News, a representative for Spears referred to the incident as "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable." She pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving earlier this month, and was sentenced to 12 months probation, avoiding jail time.

Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab in April, a spokesperson tod CBS Los Angeles.