Britney Spears seen in dashcam video arguing with officers before DUI arrest A newly released video shows the California Highway Patrol's March 4, 2026, DUI arrest of pop star Britney Spears in Ventura County, California. Officers indicated they smelled alcohol on Spears and conducted a field sobriety test before she was placed in the back of a patrol car and taken to a hospital for a blood test to check for drugs. Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab in April and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.