British royal family reveals Christmas card photos

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed their holiday card on Friday, which features a never-before-seen photo from their wedding. In the black and white photo, Harry and Meghan have their backs to the camera as they watch fireworks at Frogmore House.

Kensington Palace wrote in the Instagram caption, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year." Meghan wears her second dress from her wedding day, a white Stella McCartney halter gown, in the photo. Meghan changed into the dress for a private reception.

Prince William and Duchess Kate shared their Christmas card photo as well. It features them with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family poses in casual clothes against a tree on the grounds of Anmer Hall in the photo, taken by Matt Porteous.

Recently, it was announced that Harry and Meghan, now pregnant, will move to the suburbs ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child. Officials said that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will move from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate, early next year.

Harry and Meghan, who married in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, are expecting their first child in the spring.

Harry and Meghan have been living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year. The move means they will be farther away from William and Kate.