British Prime Minister criticizes London festival for booking Kanye West over his record of antisemitism

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was concerned about planned concerts in London by rapper Kanye West, who has a history of antisemitic outbursts and released a song called "Heil Hitler."

The 48-year-old hip-hop artist, who in recent years has become known just as Ye, is scheduled to headline the Wireless Festival in London this summer. His planned three-night engagement at the rap and R&B festival in July is part of a European tour.

Starmer told The Sun newspaper on Saturday that it was "deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism."

He added that "antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly."

Pepsi, which was originally the Wireless Festival's main sponsor, said it has "decided to withdraw its sponsorship" of the event, CBS partner BBC News reported. But Pepsi was still listed as a headline sponsor on the festival's website on Sunday. As BBC News noted, a description on the festival's website also said: "Pepsi MAX are a long-standing partner of Pepsi MAX presents Wireless Festival and look forward to creating more musical moments together."

PepsiCo, the parent company of Pepsi, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP, according to the news outlet.

Jewish organizations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have criticized West's planned appearances at the festival since organizers announced it on social media last month.

Other legs of West's European tour have proved controversial, too, with the mayor of Marseille in France saying he was "not welcome" for a concert there in June.

West has expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.

In May 2025, he released a song called "Heil Hitler" to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The song was banned by major streaming platforms.