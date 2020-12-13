Brighter days on the horizon as we approach the winter solstice

Tonight, the fourth night of Hanukah, the festival of lights, Jewish families gather to light another candle on the menorah. Western Christians celebrate the third Sunday of Advent, lighting candles on Advent wreaths in anticipation of Christmas.

As we approach the Winter Solstice, when daylight is short and nights seem nearly eternal, lights twinkle on Main Streets and in neighborhoods as if chasing the darkness away. 

And now, right on time, another ray of light in this season of darkness: approval of a COVID vaccine. Brighter times are still months away, but like bright spring days, now, we see them coming.

