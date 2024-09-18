Brian Tyree Henry on his love for playing villains ahead of "Transformers One" release

Actor Brian Tyree Henry is talking about his love for villains and how he says there's always more than meets the eye behind these characters as "Transformers One" is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 20 in the U.S.

Henry voices a young Megatron, also known as D-16. The movie tells the origin story of rivals Megatron and Optimus Prime, who were once friends.

Henry, an Oscar, Emmy and Tony-nominated actor, said he's been fascinated with villains for most of his life.

"When I was a kid, my parents always got me the villain toys … but I played with them like they were heroes. I always feel like villains are so misunderstood," he told "CBS Mornings." "We're always presenting them to be dark and evil, but they got there some way, like what happened?"

That's why taking on the role of young Megatron was important for Henry.

"I wanted to get to the heart of who Megatron was so people would leave the theater and be like, 'You know what, I actually understand. I feel that. I may be Decepticon now.'"

Henry explained he tried to perceive his character as who he was at that moment in his life, saying viewers meet Megatron and Optimus Prime at what he thought was between the ages of 18 and 20.

"In this movie, you get to actually hear them as their younger selves, which means you get to hear them laugh. You get to hear them joke. You get to hear them have fears and dreams."

So when preparing for the role, he thought of himself at 18, when he moved to Atlanta and attended Morehouse College.

"I was just this young, precocious, incredibly hard-headed child that was trying to figure out how to be a man," he said.

Henry also stars in "The Fire Inside," which is set to be released in theaters in December. He said for any character he plays, he tries to focus on their heart.

"I've been presented a lot of characters that it's very easy to be the people you wouldn't invite into your living room or people that you kind of turn your back on," Henry said. "I feel like every man that I've been fortunate enough to play is somebody that we know, and I feel like they deserve to be reflected."

