UK lawmakers to vote on whether to delay final decision on Brexit

London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to get Parliament to approve hiswith the European Union was thrown into doubt Saturday, as lawmakers were first given a vote on whether — yet again — to delay their final decision on Brexit.

At a rare weekend sitting of Parliament, its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War, Johnson implored legislators to ratify the deal he struck this week with the other 27 EU leaders. He said members of the House of Commons should "come together as democrats to end this debilitating feud" that has wracked the country for more than three years.

"Now is the time for this great House of Commons to come together... as I believe people at home are hoping and expecting," Johnson told lawmakers.

But he may not get the vote he craves. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he would first allow a vote on an amendment that essentially puts the vote on the deal off until another day. Those behind the amendment say it will remove the risk that the U.K. could stumble out of the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31 because the law is not in place.

If the amendment passes, it also will force Johnson to seek a delay from the EU to Britain's departure, due to take place in less than two weeks on Oct. 31. The prime minister signaled that he would do that under duress. He is compelled by law to ask for the extension, but he said "it cannot change my judgment that further delay is pointless, expensive and deeply corrosive of public trust."

Since striking a deal with the EU on Thursday, Johnson has been imploring and arm-twisting both Conservative and opposition lawmakers as he tries to win majority support for his deal. Johnson's Conservative Party holds only 288 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, so he will have to rely on support from other parties and independent lawmakers to get over the line.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

The result looks set to be close, although Johnson has had some success winning over both hard-core Conservative Brexiteers and a handful of opposition Labour lawmakers who represent pro-Brexit parts of the country.

Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, failed three times to get lawmakers behind her plan. He said in The Sun newspaper on Saturday that a vote for the plan would bring a "painful chapter in our history" to an end.

Many lawmakers want to rule out the possibility that Britain could crash out of the bloc without a deal on the Oct. 31 deadline — a prospect economists say would disrupt trade and plunge the economy into recession. The amendment to be voted on Saturday would withhold approval of the deal until all the necessary legislation to implement it has passed.

One of the lawmakers behind the measure, Oliver Letwin, said it would prevent the U.K. from leaving at the end of the month "by mistake if something goes wrong during the passage of the implementing legislation."

If that amendment passes, Johnson will have to ask the EU for a delay to Britain's departure date. Last month Parliament passed a law compelling the government to do that if no deal is approved by Saturday.

It would also give another chance to scrutinize — and possibly change — the departure terms while the legislation is passing through Parliament.

As lawmakers gathered inside Parliament, thousands of Brexit opponents were gathering in central London to call for Britain to remain part of the European Union. Many carried signs calling for a halt to the Brexit process that started with a 2016 referendum in which British voters narrowly backed taking Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

Protester Bruce Nicole, a vicar from Camberley southwest of London, said the Brexit deal would harm Britain.

"I fervently believe that we should remain in the EU," he said, adding, "I am British but I am also European. I don't believe the current deal offers any benefits at all."