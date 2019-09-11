Brexit news: Scotland court rules Boris Johnson's suspension of British Parliament illegal

London - A Scottish court has ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's dramatic move to suspend Parliament just weeks ahead of the upcoming October 31 Brexit deadline was illegal.

A summary of the court's findings said the decision to suspend the legislative body had been motivated by the "improper purpose of stymying Parliament."

The judgement, which is subject to appeal, said the court would issue an order that the suspension, or "prorogation" of Parliament, "was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."

It was not immediately clear what the ruling meant for the five-week suspension of Parliament, which began early Tuesday morning.

The ruling overturned an earlier decision by a Scottish court not to challenge the legality of the prorogation.

"We are disappointed by today's decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court," the prime minister's office said in response to the ruling.

The court called for Parliament to be recalled by Friday at the latest, BBC News reported.