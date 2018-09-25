Brett Kavanaugh developments - live updates: Murkowski says FBI probe would "clear up" questions

As Judge Brett Kavanaugh has now publicly denied ever sexually assaulting "anyone", the White House says it would be "open" to hearing from Kavanaugh's latest accuser, Deborah Ramirez, and it could happen as soon as Thursday.

"Certainly we would be open to that and that process could take place on Thursday. Again, the president's been clear, let them speak but let's let Brett Kavanaugh speak and let's let him tell his side of the story before we allow allegations to determine his entire future," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday when asked if the president wants Ramirez to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to The New Yorker, 53-year-old Ramirez alleges that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both students at Yale University in the 1980s.

Other highlights:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says FBI investigation into allegation would "clear up" questions;



Sen. Amy Klobuchar claims other witnesses, accusers being "shut out."

This comes as Kavanaugh is set to testify once again before lawmakers on Thursday on the allegations against him. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify before him in the open session.

Follow the latest update in the Kavanaugh confirmation below:

Murkowski Sen. FBI investigation would "clear up" questions

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key vote to watch as the Senate considers Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, told reporters on Tuesday that an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh "would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn't it?"

Klobuchar says other Kavanaugh witnesses, accusers are being "shut out"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, said that fellow members on the Senate Judiciary Committee are being "shut out" from getting any information from any other witnesses and accusers of Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the committee plans to move ahead with the confirmation process to send Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

"Even in the Anita Hill hearing, we had dozens of witnesses that came forward and were allowed to testify. This time all of that is being shut out," Klobuchar told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.

She added, "as a former prosecutor, I think you have to at least get the facts down. I think it's important, no matter what side you're on on this, whether you want him or you don't want him, don't you want to have the facts?"

Sarah Sanders defends Kavanaugh, says he's "leaning in" to confirmation process

"We have a process in place. They have a Senate process, and we think it should be done through that," Sanders told ABC News' "Good Morning America." "No one is trying to hide from this. in fact, Brett Kavanaugh has been leaning in. He's been begging to come and tell his story and be able to do that. Whether it's publicly or privately, he's asked for that opportunity, and he's been perfectly open for others to have the opportunity to share their side as well."

Sanders said that Kavanaugh has had "lifetime of a record of empowering and respecting women and have seen hundreds of women that know him and know him well come out and say exactly that."