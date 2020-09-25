Kentucky lawmaker who proposed "Breonna's Law" to end no-knock warrants statewide arrested at Louisville protest

A Kentucky lawmaker who proposed a statewide law to end "no-knock" search warrants was arrested during protests in Louisville on Thursday night, CBS affiliate WLKY confirmed. State Representative Attica Scott, who pre-filed legislation for Breonna's Law in August, was taken into custody near a church that was considered a sanctuary for protesters.

More than 100 people took to the streets of Louisville on Thursday, including Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, a day after a grand jury chose not to indict police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed by police during a drug raid on her home in March.

In June, the city of Louisville passed a ban on "no-knock" warrants like the one that police had obtained before entering Taylor's home. Dubbed Breonna's Law, the legislation also requires police to wear body cameras while executing search warrants. Scott's legislation similarly calls for police to wear body cameras and also requires police to undergo alcohol and drug screenings following deadly incidents. If enacted, it would apply to the entire state of Kentucky.

Scott was booked Thursday evening on one count of unlawful assembly, one count of failure to disperse and one count of riot in the first degree. According to an arrest report, Scott was part of a large group that was told to disperse but failed to do so. The arrest report alleges that she "caused damage at multiple locations, including setting fire to the Louisville Public Library."

She was taken into custody after a curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. The curfew was enacted in Louisville on Wednesday in anticipation of protests following the grand jury decision.

Police said at least 24 people were arrested for charges including unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree.

Scott's colleagues condemned her arrest on Twitter. "If you arrest the loudest voices fighting racial injustice in Louisville, we have to believe you want to silence the fight against racial injustice," tweeted State Representative Josie Raymond.

"The words escape me right now," said State Representative Charles Booker. This is happening in Louisville as we speak. My Shero, riding partner, and colleague in the State House, the sponsor of Breonna's Law, was one of the people arrested. Absolutely and deeply unbelievable."

According to WLKY, someone tried to set fire to the Louisville free public library near the Unitarian Church, prompting police to be dispatched to the scene and block off the area. One church official told WLKY that the area was blocked off so authorities could investigate the potential arson.

Thousands of demonstrators across the country marched in solidarity with Louisville demonstrators protesting the grand jury decision. Multiple protests emerged in New York City, where the night prior, demonstrators marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan and managed to shut down multiple bridges.

Protests were also held in cities including Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.