One injured after vehicles drive through Breonna Taylor protesters in Hollywood

At least one protester was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hollywood on Thursday night.

Video posted to social media shows a blue truck striking a protester who was holding a sign, knocking the person to the ground. The incident happened after the driver became involved in an altercation while maneuvering through the crowd of more than 300 protesters, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"As the driver attempted to get away from the situation, he struck a protester standing in the street," the LAPD said in a statement shared on Twitter.

CBS Los Angeles reports the driver drove off and was initially detained by law enforcement a few blocks away from the scene before being allowed to leave.

The protester was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

After that incident, the driver of a white Prius tried to drive past the same demonstration and "also became involved in an altercation with individuals in the crowd," said the LAPD.

That driver then drove through an intersection, striking a number of protesters before being boxed in by two other vehicles while protesters hit the windows. The Prius sped off and was later stopped by police.

No one was injured in the second incident, according to police.

"All of the drivers and victims involved in both altercations have been identified by Hollywood Officers and the investigation is continuing," the LAPD said.

The LAPD is are aware of an incident in Hollywood involving several vehicles and a large group of protestors. Here is the information we can verify at this time. pic.twitter.com/ttqpnziVo8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 25, 2020

The largely peaceful demonstration people began at about 7 p.m. Hundreds gathered to protest the grand jury decision in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

Thursday marked the second night of demonstrations in Los Angeles following the decision to not charge any of the officers directly for Taylor's death. Protests have taken place across the country.