Brenda Fricker, Oscar winner known for roles in "My Left Foot" and "Home Alone 2," dies at age 81

Brenda Fricker, the Irish actor who won an Academy Award for 1989's "My Left Foot," played the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2" and appeared in "A Time to Kill" and "So I Married an Axe Murderer," has died, her agent confirmed to CBS News on Friday. She was 81.

Fricker died Thursday night in Dublin after "a period of ill health," her agent, Phil Belfield, said in a statement to CBS News.

"We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her," Belfield said. "I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

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