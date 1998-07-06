Brazil, Dutch Prepare For Showdown

In art, style and history, Brazil and the Netherlands went to the same soccer school.

The World Cup semifinalists are practically a mirror image. They have in common a relentless attack, a patient ball-control midfield, a suspect defense -- even a missing lineman on the same side of the field.

And, not least, a reverence for the Old Masters, from Pele to Johan Cruyff.

Ronaldo and Dennis Bergkamp lead their teams Tuesday night in the latest chapter of a rivalry rich in history, grudges and a tradition of soccer artistry.

"We are the teams that have presented the best football in the Cup so far," Brazilian coach Mario Zagallo said. "This will be lion eating lion."

The Netherlands, perhaps the best team never to win a World Cup, hopes to build on its 2-1 victory over Argentina in the quarterfinals and defeat the remaining South American squad.

The Dutch, known as the Oranje, had their best game of the Cup against Argentina. They showed no signs of a second-half wilt and capped the game with a show-stopping goal by Bergkamp in the final minute.

The Dutch also have a score to settle with the four-time Cup champions. Brazil knocked them out of the 1994 Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory.

"We know Brazil, Brazil knows us," Dutch coach Guus Hiddink said. "It will be an interesting contest."

The Netherlands' go-to player is unquestionably Bergkamp, but the Brazilians will also pay special attention to striker Patrick Kluivert, as well as playmakers Clarence Seedorf and Edgar Davids.

"Kluivert and Bergkamp are very strong," said Brazil's Leonardo, Kluivert's teammate on AC Milan in Italy. "They can do a lot of damage at any moment."

But the Dutch defense is shaky at best. Star fullback Jaap Stam has been a disappointment and the left side of the line ivulnerable -- starter Arthur Numan was ejected against Argentina and must miss the semifinal and his replacement, Winston Bogarde, broke his leg in practice Sunday.

"They play on the attack, always looking for the victory, and run risks like any team that plays to win," said Zico, Brazil's team coordinator.

That could also be a description of the Brazilians, who have scored 13 goals this Cup and allowed five -- the best attack and worst defense of any team in the final four.

Brazil has its own momentum going, after a 4-1 thrashing of Chile and a gripping 3-2 win over Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Against Denmark, Ronaldo revealed his talent as a playmaker, passing for two goals and showing a newfound mobility. Rivaldo also seems more at home in his new midfield slot and scored a pair of goals. In a sign of Brazil's versatility, four players share the team's scoring lead with three goals apiece.

But the defense, as usual, is a question mark.

Right wing defender Cafu drew his second yellow card against Denmark and must sit out against the Dutch. Aldair, Leonardo and Roberto Carlos have one warning each and will be cautious not to risk a second that would make them miss the final.

Cafu's replacement is Ze Carlos, an obscure defender from Sao Paulo who will make his Cup debut. Until now, he was known mainly for his talent for animal imitations.

"I told Ze Carlos that since he can imitate dogs, parrots and owls, now he'll imitate Cafu," Zagallo said.

Zagallo has his own motivation to beat the Dutch. He was coach in the 1974 Cup, when Brazil lost 2-0 in the semifinals to Cruyff and the great "Clockwork Orange" team. It was his only failure to win a Cup in five tries.

Still, Zagallo admits a bond with the country that gave the world one of its last great expressions of "art soccer." He even picked the Dutch as a candidate to win the Cup.

Crossing paths again was in the stars, he said.

"We cannot fight it," he said. "Destiny is inscribed. And our destiny is the Netherlands."

