Prosecutor: Man who kidnapped, raped Kansas deputy had attacked other women

OLATHE, Kan. — Prosecutors say a man who kidnapped and raped a suburban Kansas City sheriff's deputy is a dangerous sexual predator who raped another woman while her toddler was in bed with her. The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors made their case Wednesday for 23-year-old Brady Newman-Caddell to serve more time in prison than called for in Kansas sentencing guidelines.

He and another man, William Luth, previously pleaded guilty to abducting the Johnson County deputy from outside the detention center in Olathe, Kansas, in October 2016 as she headed to work. She was released in the Missouri suburb of Lee's Summit. DNA from that case reportedly led investigators to develop both men as a suspects in the rape of the mother in Independence, Missouri. Charges are pending against them in Jackson County.

The deputy, who was 22 and had been on the job for four months at the time of the attack, testified during Newman-Caddell's sentencing hearing in Johnson County District Court, the paper reports. She said Luth ambushed her in a parking lot, hit her repeatedly and forced her into a car Newman-Caddell was driving. Both men then raped her, she said.

"I was doing anything to survive," the deputy said in court, reports CBS affiliate KCTV.

Investigators believe Newman-Caddell and Luth likely followed the woman as she drove to work before the attack, and possibly drove around and considered attacking other women they saw, the Kansas City Star reports.

Newman-Caddell reportedly showed no emotion as the deputy and the mother he raped took the stand to describe the assaults. Two women who previously had relationships with Newman-Caddell also took the stand and said he was physically and emotionally abusive.

A judge is expected to take the testimony into account when Newman-Caddell is sentenced Jan. 23. Luth is serving a 41-year sentence.