Boy Scout dies after getting trapped in Michigan sand dune

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in sand at a park in southwestern Michigan. According to CBS Chicago, Gage Wilson, a boy scout, was digging in the side of a sand dune Saturday and crawled inside a space he carved out. The sand collapsed, covering him for at least 30 minutes before rescuers could get to him.

Police said two boys who were with Gage didn't notice his disappearance at first. He had a pulse when he was pulled out, but died later on at the hospital.

The Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America released a statement, saying, "This is a very difficult time for our scouting family."

CBS Chicago reports in 2012, a 6-year-old boy was nearly buried alive under sand in the Mount Baldy area of the Dunes National Lakeshore. That park closed after the incident and reopened five years later. The dune where Gage Wilson was buried has not reopened.