Man in Wisconsin charged in death of 5-year-old who found gun

Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been charged in the death a 5-year-old boy who found a gun and killed himself. Court documents released Sunday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office show Michael Moore, 25, is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison.

Police say the child's mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room. Police found a .40 caliber Glock 27 located by the boy's leg, according to CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV. The gun had eight unused cartridges and the chamber held one spent casing, the station added.

Moore told police he carries a firearm everywhere, except for work. He said that on June 17, he put the loaded gun on a living room shelf. Police say Moore admitted a child could have reached the gun by climbing on a couch under the shelf.

Moore allegedly admitted to police that he has a lock and gun case for the gun, but was not using it, WDJT-TV reported. His preliminary hearing will be held July 1. It wasn't immediately clear whether Moore had an attorney.