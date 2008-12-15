Boxing, Bartending Relieve Wall St. Stress

The opening bell signals turmoil and uncertainty on Wall Street these days and stress is hitting all time highs.

But not far from the trading floor, the sound of another bell is providing some relief for that stress, reports CBS News correspondent Alexis Christoforous.

"For anyone who works on Wall Street, or anyone who has a high stress job, boxing is a great outlet," says Craig Capurso, an oil trader.

At Trinity Boxing, where more than half the clientele comes from Wall Street, the manager agrees.

"What we teach people really helps them deal with it - the physical and mental parts of stress," says John Snow.

Corporate finance attorney, Cecelia Aza says boxing has also made her better at her day job.

"I think you have to be quick on your feet and with your mind," Aza says. "If there are punches coming at your head, you aren't really thinking about the market."

The boxing ring and the trading floor are a lot alike, Christoforous reports. There are plenty of hard knocks, but, in these tough economic times, many on Wall Street are finding some comfort here.

"Hitting the bag is a great stress relief, it makes everything go away, it makes you feel good again," says Vincent Quinones.

But sometimes when life shakes you up, throwing a punch isn't good enough. You may have to learn to make the punch.

Instructor Howard Lambert is teaching his students the bartending trade.

"You've got almost 3 ounces of liquor in that glass," Lambert chides one of his students. "If a manager saw that, you'd lose your job."

"I'm here because the economy is in a very challenging place," says Katherine Lucas, a bartending student. "I've decided to make money in the interim and become a bartender."

A Wharton graduate, Lucas quit her job in real estate last year to finish writing a book. That was before the economy went on a bender.

"I need to make ends meet," she says.

Lucas is not the only one who thinks tending bar makes financial sense.

"Since the economic downturn we've seen an influx of more people," says Joe Bruno, director of American Bartending School. "We've spiked 40 percent higher than past years."

"I need to hunker down, this might be something I'll be doing for another year or more," Lucas says. "I think I'm going to enjoy bartending."

Maybe the real lesson here is: When life leaves you shaken, it may be time to mix it up a bit.