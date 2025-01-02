FBI to brief House Homeland Security Committee on New Orleans attack

What we know about the New Orleans truck attack, one day later

New Orleans attack: What we know a day later

Washington — Members of the House Homeland Security Committee are set to be briefed by the FBI Thursday morning on the attack in New Orleans, in which authorities say a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter on New Year's Day.

The Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division David Scott will brief the committee members and staff, along with members of the Louisiana congressional delegation, in a call on Thursday morning, according to a committee aide.

The attack, which officials said left at least 15 people dead and injured dozens of others, is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the FBI said. Flying from the truck's rear bumper was a black ISIS flag. The FBI has identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old from Texas, as the man driving the vehicle. Jabbar had "posted videos to social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill," President Biden said Wednesday.

Police checkpoints on and around Bourbon Street, after a vehicle plowed into New Year crowds at a tourist district local authorities said in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 1, 2025. Patt Little/Anadolu via Getty Images

The FBI is leading the investigation, and Mr. Biden said in a statement that he has directed his administration to "ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said on Fox News Thursday morning that he had spoken with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Merrick Garland, noting that "there are many, many FBI agents that are on the ground that have been dispatched in New Orleans" who are looking at "every possible angle."

"We are trusting that that partnership between the federal and state authorities will bring us the answers that we need," Johnson added.