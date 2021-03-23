Watch Live: Biden makes remarks on deadly Boulder shooting before traveling to Ohio

President Biden is making brief remarks on Tuesday before he departs for Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night's shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 people dead, including a police officer. Mr. Biden directed all flags at the White House at half-staff.

On Tuesday, all 10 victims and the suspect were named.

How to watch Biden's remarks on the Boulder shooting today

What: President Biden makes remarks on the deadly mas shooting in Boulder, Colorado, before departing for Ohio

Before his scheduled 1 p.m. departure for Ohio Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Biden is traveling to Ohio Tuesday afternoon, part of the president's "Help is Here" tour, which is supposed to focus on how the American Rescue Plan lowers health care costs for some. Tuesday is the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act.

The package temporarily expands ACA subsidies, introduces new COBRA subsidies, and offers additional Medicaid coverage, among other things. People earning between 100 and 150% of the federal poverty level can have their entire premium covered.

Mr. Biden was vice president when the ACA passed and was signed into law.

The president, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have been traveling around the country in recent days to sell the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion package Congress passed earlier this month. Harris was in Florida on Monday to sell the package, and Emhoff was in Nebraska on Monday and is in Missouri on Tuesday.

The massive aid package resulted in direct checks to Americans, and provides more funding for families with children and schools, among other things. Republicans, none of whom voted for the package, say the package is too big and much of it doesn't directly relate to COVID-19.