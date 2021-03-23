Live Updates: 10 killed in mass shooting at Boulder, Colorado supermarket

Live Updates: 10 killed in mass shooting at Boulder, Colorado supermarketget the free app
A gunman opened fire in a Colorado supermarket Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer, authorities said. One person was taken into custody at the scene in Boulder, where police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the slain officer as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who had been with the department since 2010.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley's life was "cut much too short," and said a "painstaking investigation is already underway."
No other victims were identified.
Dougherty said the person in custody was the shooter.
CBS Denver helicopter footage captured authorities escorting a shirtless man in handcuffs who appeared to have a bleeding leg from the scene, but authorities would not confirm if that man is the person in custody.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene as several loud bangs went off in the store. One man said he first thought someone had dropped something but by the third shot, he said, everyone started running.
"I can't believe it's happening in Boulder," he told CBS Denver.
Latest Updates
Police procession for officer killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
A police procession was held Monday night for Officer Eric Talley, who was among the 10 people killed in a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Watch part of the procession here.
Police to give update Tuesday morning
Boulder police are holding their next press conference Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time (10:30 a.m. ET). Police say no new information on the shooting will be released before then.
Watch the press conference live on CBSN:
"Enough is enough": Colorado leaders share condolences and anger
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and other elected leaders have tweeted about the shooting in Boulder, offering condolences and expressing anger. Polis said late Monday he is grieving with all Coloradans and that "Today we saw the face of evil."
State Rep. Tom Sullivan also shared his condolences for victims and their families and indignation for the events. Sullivan lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012. "Simply don't have the words and doing all I can to maintain the strength I will need to get through this day. We don't have to live like this. We must do more!" he tweeted.
Rep. Joe Neguse, who is seated in the Boulder district, shared sharp words for the continued tragedy Americans endure.
"Twenty-one years ago, as a young student in Douglas County, I joined many Coloradans in weeping for the victims of the terrible massacre at Columbine High ten minutes from my high school. Two years ago, I felt the fear that so many Coloradans experienced learning of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, where my niece — a kindergartner — was locked down, as we all wept at the tragic loss of life. And tonight, I weep for the families of my constituents, who have tragically lost their lives in yet another mass shooting."
"Enough is enough," he said, in part.
"Americans should feel safe in their grocery stores. They should feel safe in their schools, their movie theaters and in their communities. While Congress dithers on enacting meaningful gun violence prevention measures, Americans — and Coloradans — are being murdered before our very eyes — day after day, year after year."
It doesn't have to be this way. There are steps we can take — and must take — to protect our community; common-sense, broadly supported proposals that will save lives. If we are truly invested in saving lives, then we must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform. The time for inaction is over."
Slain police officer leaves behind seven children
Police officer Eric Talley was the first to respond when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday afternoon. The 51-year-old father of seven was one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting.
Talley rushed to the scene of a King Soopers supermarket around 2:30 p.m. and was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said during a news conference. The 51-year-old had been with the department since 2010, serving in numerous roles.
Herold called his quick response at the scene "heroic."
"I'm grateful for the police officers that responded, and I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley," she said, holding back tears.
He described Talley as "one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department."