Boston Scientific says a cyberattack is disrupting its global operations

Medical device maker Boston Scientific said on Wednesday that a cyberattack disrupted its global operations, including systems it relies on to process and ship customer orders.

The incident, which Boston Scientific said it uncovered on Tuesday, continues to affect the company's business as it works to restore operations.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the global manufacturer said it has engaged outside cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and "contain the threat."

"The incident has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, disruptions and limitations of access to certain of the Company's information systems and business applications that support aspects of the Company's operations, including the ability to process and ship customer orders," Boston Scientific said in the filing. "While the Company is working diligently to restore affected functions and systems access, the timeline for a full restoration is not yet known."

Boston Scientific shares fell as much as 6% in early trading.

The healthcare sector is the largest target for cybercriminals, according to research from BlackFog, a cybersecurity firm. In 2025, the industry accounted for 22% of disclosed attacks, according to its annual ransomware report.

Boston Scientific makes a range of medical treatment technologies, including devices to support heart health, for cancer care and to detect gastrointestinal conditions.