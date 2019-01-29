Video shows 3-year-old girl falling from ladder on 16-foot border wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video the agency says shows a 3-year-old girl falling from a ladder at the U.S.-Mexico border. The girl was traveling with a group of people from Guatemala who were crossing "an outdated section of 16-foot border wall" on Sunday, CBP said.

Border Patrol agents aided the girl, who had minor injuries, and apprehended 49 people who crossed illegally, CBP said.

YumaSector #USBP agents apprehended 49 individuals from Guatemala who illegally crossed an outdated section of 16-foot border wall yesterday. During the incident, a 3-year-old girl fell off the smugglers’ ladder. Agents rendered aid to the child who sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/OHoCYEkmSR — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 28, 2019

The video shows two other people crossing and descending the border barrier after the girl falls. They then join a group of people on the ground.

The end of the clip shows two people on the other side of the barrier, appearing to be running away while carrying a ladder.

The incident took place in southwest Arizona several miles east of the San Luis commercial border crossing, which is located near California at the Mexico border, The Arizona Republic reported. The location is not far from another incident that took place earlier this month: a large group of Central Americans -- most them from Guatemala -- dug under a barrier to cross the border.

Authorities said they arrested 376 people in that case.