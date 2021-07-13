Oregon wildfire becomes biggest in the nation, burning over 200,000 acres

A wildfire raging in Oregon is currently the largest fire in the nation, burning more than 201,000 acres across the state, officials said Tuesday. The Bootleg Fire started in Klamath County on July 6, forcing officials to place more than 100 homes under mandatory evacuation orders.

As of Tuesday, the fire destroyed 54 structures and 21 homes, according to CBS affiliate KOIN. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Fire officials said the blaze will continue to spread in areas with above-average temperatures and will only be fueled by dry ground and high winds, KOIN reported. Residents living in areas with the highest evacuation levels face citations or arrest, police said.

UPDATE: Here is another version of Oregon's #BootlegFire from last evening, seen here in a zoomed-in GeoColor/#Fire Temperature composite from @NOAA's #GOES17🛰️. This fast-moving #wildfire is currently the nation's largest active fire. pic.twitter.com/x0ouvo5FTM — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) July 13, 2021

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown invoked an emergency order allowing her to mobilize resources and firefighters from around the state to battle the blaze. The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday authorized the use of federal funds to pay costs for firefighters.

There are two other fires across the state: The Jack Fire in Douglas County and the Grandview Fire near Oregon's Crooked River National Grassland. The Jack Fire has grown to more than 12,500 acres and is 15% contained. Meanwhile, the Grandview Fire has burned over 5,700 acres and is 5% contained, KOIN reported.

A firefighting tanker drops retardant drop over the Grandview Fire near Sisters, Oregon, on July 11, 2021. Oregon Department of Forestry via AP

In California, The Beckwourth Complex fire, a combination of two fires in Plumas National Forest, has burned more than 90,000 acres as of Tuesday night. This fire season is sparking memories of 2020, the worst year ever for California wildfires. This year, twice as many acres have already burned.