Bootleg alcohol kills at least 124 people in Turkey in just 6 weeks, state news agency reports

At least 124 people have died in Ankara and Istanbul in the past six weeks after drinking bootleg alcohol, and dozens more are in intensive care, state news agency Anadolu said Monday.

Some 54 people have died in the capital Ankara, where another 40 were fighting for their lives in hospital, it said.

Earlier this month, Anadolu said 70 others had died in Istanbul.

Such poisonings are relatively common in Turkey, where clandestine production is widespread and bootleg alcohol is often tainted with methanol, a toxic substance that can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Methanol is often used in illegally produced products instead of ethanol because it's cheaper, according to a study which looked at illegally produced alcohol in southern Turkey, and it can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Turkish police officers inspect bottles in a liquor shop, during an operation looking for counterfeit liquor, in Beyoglu district in Istanbul, on January 17, 2025. KEMAL ASLAN/AFP via Getty Images

The chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara arrested 28 suspects in connection with the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol, all but three of whom were later granted conditional release, Anadolu said.

On February 7, Ankara's governor had given a toll of 33 dead and 20 others in intensive care, with a spokesman for his office saying the figure was "from the beginning of the year".

Last month, 38 people died in the space of four days in Istanbul after drinking counterfeit alcohol in a surge of cases that by January 17, had left another 26 people in intensive care.

There were no official updates for another three weeks until February 7 when Anadolu said the number of dead had jumped to 70, with another 21 being treated in hospital, eight of whom were in intensive care.

Since then, there have been no further updates on their fate.

Although Turkey is a nominally secular country, alcohol taxes have risen sharply under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Muslim who vociferously opposes drinking.

A liter bottle of raki, Turkey's aniseed-flavored national liquor, bought at a supermarket currently costs around 1,300 lira ($37.20) in a country where the minimum wage only recently hit $600 per month.

Critics say such high prices are fueling the production of moonshine.

" Counterfeit products are often cheaper than the real brands, making it more attractive to consumers looking to save money or even tourist companies attempting to cut down on costs," according to a 2015 USDA report on alcohol legislation and taxes in Turkey.