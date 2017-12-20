Body-cam video shows driver dragging cop with car for half-mile

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -- Authorities say a man dragged a Florida police officer with his car for a half-mile and led other officers on a high-speed chase that ended in his capture. Pembroke Pines police said in a news release that 38-year-old Thomas Cabrera was charged with attempted murder for his actions Tuesday.

Police told CBS affiliate WTSP the incident began when Officer Jon Cusack responded to the report of a possible drug overdose at a residential community. Security there had reported that a man and a woman were in a car sleeping with a bag visible with a substance in it.

When Cusack arrived investigators say Cabrera woke up, put the car in gear and tried to leave, the station reports.

Police body-camera video shows Cusack reaching into the car to try to stop it. The video then shows Cabrera taking off, dragging the 19-year police veteran for a half-mile before Cusack tumbles off.

Authorities say Cusack will survive but has significant injuries.

Cabrera then led police on a 20-mile chase that snarled rush-hour traffic. Authorities say they found syringes and other drug-related items in the car.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Cabrera is also charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving with a suspended license, the station reports. His passenger was also taken into custody but it's not clear whether she faces charges.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Cabrera.