Bob Schieffer: Back on his feet

What a couple of weeks this has been!

America got Osama bin Laden, and I got pneumonia.

As someone who prides himself as always being ready when the bell rings, I felt like someone HIT me with the bell.

For me, there is nothing worse than a big story unfolding and not being there to cover it. There was more news than we could handle, and I was flat on my back - and that was just the half of it.

I had to cancel moderating the CBS News economic town hall meeting with the President. Thanks to Harry Smith for stepping in and doing a great job on that, and on "Face the Nation." We can't get along without Harry around here.

I did manage to get through a commencement address to the students at American University without falling over. It wasn't easy.

But I had to cancel emceeing a huge New York dinner for my friend of three decades, Joe Califano. Steve Kroft stepped in for that one - thank you, Steve!

I found a sub to give a commencement address I was supposed to give at LSU last week and he had to cancel, too. I'm really sorry, all you fellows down at LSU, and ladies, but commencement is not about the speaker anyway, it's about what YOU did. (I can't even remember who spoke at my graduation, let alone what he said.)

And in the middle of all of it, I was not there to hear Donald Trump say he WON'T run for president.

It was good to know he said he could have won if he HAD run.

Perhaps, but to update what we used to say back home: The dog would have caught the rabbit, if he hadn't stopped to tweet!

It's nice to be back ...