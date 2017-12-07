Apple just revealed its most popular apps, movies, TV shows and music for 2017, and there's one clear takeaway — iPhone users still love their emojis. The custom emoji app Bitmoji snagged the top spot for most popular app this year, with Snapchat and YouTube following closely behind.

Bitmojis are 3D cartoon avatars that you can customize to resemble yourself. The Bitmoji app has been around since 2015, but it started to gain popularity when Snapchat bought the company for $64 million in 2016 and introduced its features to the social network, CNET reports.

It became even more popular this fall, thanks to a new integration with Snapchat. In September, Snapchat announced "Bitmoji World Lenses," allowing users to add the cartoon versions of themselves to videos and photos taken on the app.

You probably won't see too many surprises on this year's list. The only app new to the top 20 list is Wish, a shopping app that offers low-priced goods that are shipped directly from manufacturers in China.

These are the most downloaded (free) iPhone apps of 2017:

Bitmoji

Bitmoji Snapchat YouTube Facebook Messenger Instagram Facebook Google Maps Netflix Spotify Uber Gmail Pandora Amazon What's App Wish Twitter Soundcloud Google Chrome Waze Lift

These are the most-watched movie on iTunes in 2017:

Disney

"Moana"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Wonder Woman"

"Sing"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Trolls"

"Doctor Strange"

"Beauty and the Beast" (2017)

"Arrival"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Logan"

"The Boss Baby"

"The Lego Batman Movie"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"The Accountant"

"John Wick: Chapter 2"

"Hidden Figures"

"Baby Driver"

"Passengers"



These are the most-watched TV shows on iTunes in 2017:

HBO

1. "Game of Thrones"

2. "The Walking Dead"

3. "The Big Bang Theory"

4. "Rick and Morty"

5. "The Americans"

6. "Suits"

7. "PAW Patrol"

8. "This Is Us"

9. "Modern Family"

10. "Grey's Anatomy"

11. "Better Call Saul"

12. "Sherlock"

13. "Scandal"

14. "RuPaul's Drag Race"

15. "Big Little Lies"

16. "Doctor Who"

17. "Planet Earth II"

18. "Homeland"

19. "The Flash"

20. "The Blacklist"

These are the top albums on Apple Music in 2017:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

1. Drake, "More Life"

2. Kendrick Lamar, "Damn"

3. Taylor Swift, "Reputation"

4. Ed Sheeran, "÷ (Divide)"

5. The Weeknd, "Starboy"

6. J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"

7. Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

8. Migos, "Culture"

9. Future, "Future"

10. Various Artists, "Moana"

11. Post Malone, "Stoney"

12. Original Broadway Cast of "Hamilton," "Hamilton"

13. Various Artists, "Trolls"

14. Drake, "Views"

15. Big Sean, "I Decided"

16. Travis Scott, "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight"

17. Jay-Z, "4:44"

18. Future, "Hndrxx"

19. Khalid, "American Teen"

20. Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1"