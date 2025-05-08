Florida man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A Florida man was gored by a bison after coming too close to the animal in Yellowstone National Park, officials said Wednesday.

The man, 47, sustained minor injuries, the National Park Service said in a news release, and was treated by emergency personnel. The NPS did not say if the man, from Cape Coral, Florida, remained in the park after the incident.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Lake Village area of the park, officials said. Bison are commonly found in the area, which includes dining and lodging options.

The American bison is the largest animal in North America and can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds and reach heights of six feet, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. They can run three times faster than humans, the NPS said, and are unpredictable, territorial animals. They can also jump high fences and are strong swimmers, the Department of the Interior said, but have poor vision and rely on their senses of smell and hearing.

Bison "have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," the NPS said. This is the first injury caused by a bison in Yellowstone in 2025, the park said. Last June, an 83-year-old woman was treated for serious injuries after being gored by a bison near Yellowstone Lake. The animal "lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns," the park said at the time. Also in 2024, an Idaho man allegedly kicked a bison and was attacked by the animal. He was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife, the park said.

To stay safe, the NPS recommends visitors stay at least 25 yards from all large animals, including bison, elk, deer, moose and coyotes. Park visitors should keep 100 yards between themselves and bears and wolves, the NPS said. If an animal approaches a visitor, the person should move back to maintain distance, the NPS said.